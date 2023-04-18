Police surround North Myrtle Beach pancake house. People were seen evacuating the building.

At least a dozen police and rescue vehicles were at a North Myrtle Beach pancake house Tuesday afternoon.

Police could be seen entering and leaving Dino’s House of Pancakes, 2120 Highway 17 S, about 2:30 p.m.

Police and rescue vehicles surrounded Dino’s House of Pancakes in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. It is not immediately clear what took place, but reports say a person was trying to be removed from the restaurant. April 18, 2023

It was reported that people were evacuated from the restaurant. The incident appears to have started close to 2 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham confirmed Tuesday that police were trying to get a person out of the restaurant.

Graham stated that the only people inside of the restaurant were police and the individual. Graham said he didn’t think the individual was a Dino’s employee.

“There’s no danger to the public,” Graham said. “There’s no impact to the public at this point in any way.”

“No danger to the citizens. Roads are open, businesses are open. It’s really just contained to the inside of the restaurant.”

A person working at the NAPA Auto Parts store across the street said he could see police surrounding the building. He was told that a welfare check was being conducted and the person’s phone pinged in the area of the pancake house.