Police surround Salisbury home, arrest assault suspect

Feb. 2—SALISBURY — Local, Seabrook and Newburyport police surrounded a Central Avenue building Tuesday morning after a resident told officers his roommate was going to knife herself to death.

A short time later, however, the man who reported the incident was charged with domestic assault and battery and arraigned that afternoon in Newburyport District Court.

Jason Chambers, 24, was charged with strangulation/suffocation and assault and battery of a family/household member. He was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment but ordered to have no contact with the roommate.

Judge Peter Doyle also ordered Chambers to wear a GPS tracking device and to stay at least 1,000 feet from the Central Avenue apartment they shared.

Chambers is due back in court March 2 for a pretrial hearing.

Chambers appeared in the Salisbury police station lobby about 6 a.m. and told officers that his roommate tried to kill herself with a knife. Staff members noticed Chambers had minor cuts on his arms and hand, injuries he said he received while trying to take away the knife.

When Salisbury police Sgt. Jeremy Kelley, Sgt. Keith Forget and others arrived, they could not find the woman. They did find blood in the living room and a knife jammed into a television stand.

Seabrook and Newburyport police were called along with Salisbury police Lt. Richard Dellaria. Also arriving was the department's K-9 team of Officer Michael Tullercash and canine Chapo. Police set up a perimeter around the house as Tullercash and Chapo searched in and around the building, Kelley wrote in his report.

Unable to find the woman, police pinged her cell phone and discovered she was in an empty, adjacent apartment belonging to her landlord. Police found her there about 8:40 a.m. and noticed she had cuts on her hand and legs. She also had dried blood on her sweatshirt.

The woman admitted to police she had harmed herself but said she did it after arguing with Chambers for several hours. Police later learned that during the arguments, Chambers climbed on top of her and placed his hand over her mouth while pinching her nose shut, according to Kelley's report.

The woman was able to break free and grabbed a knife. She told Chambers she would kill herself if he did not leave the apartment. Chambers then tried grabbing the knife, only to cut himself. Chambers eventually left the apartment and went to the police station.

The woman was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital for treatment of her injuries and to receive a mental health evaluation, according to Kelley's report.

Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said the public was never in danger.

Chambers, who was still at the police station, was told about the woman's story and placed under arrest. Chambers admitted to Officer Juan Guillermo that he climbed on top of her but only to get the knife away from her, Kelley added.

"He started that they did argue prior to (the woman) threatening to kill herself with a knife but that it was never physical," Kelley wrote in his report.