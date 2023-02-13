Person found shot, dead inside car in parking lot of Wells Fargo bank in South Fulton, police say
On Friday, Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in South Fulton as police appeared to be conducting an investigation at a Wells Fargo bank.
Officers were called to the Wells Fargo location on Old Bill Cook Rd. before 10 a.m.
Channel 2′s Audrey Washington saw caution tape surrounding the bank and watched as investigators focused on a blue Honda car.
According to police, they responded to the bank around 9:40 a.m. and found the victim, who has not been identified, dead inside a car.
Upon further investigation, police believe the victim was struck by gunfire while inside the car.
Details on what led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
