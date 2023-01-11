Police: New surveillance video of Brian Walshe near Swampscott dumpster day of wife’s disappearance

State police have collected surveillance video of Brian Walshe near a Swampscott liquor store dumpster the day of his wife’s disappearance, sources told Boston 25 News.

The dumpster is near the Whole Foods Walshe said he visited on the same day.

Law enforcement source confirms MSP has surveillance video of Brian Walshe near a Swampscott liquor store dumpster on 1/1/23, the day his wife disappeared. @boston25 6pm #Truecrime pic.twitter.com/FVRPdMpUNJ — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) January 11, 2023

Multiple sources previously told 25 Investigates that cutting instruments, including a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence, were recovered by police investigating the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three from Cohasset.

Two sources speaking on the condition of anonymity said the biological evidence is believed to be blood and human tissue. The items have been photographed and will be sent for testing.

A source tells #25Investigates the bloody rug found in the Ana Walshe case is going straight to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Source says extremely rare to produce a death certificate with only human tissue but it has been done. #Boston25 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) January 10, 2023

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday morning that “search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected.”

A spokesperson for District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office did not disclose what items were found.

As 25 Investigates reported Monday, police have been searching trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, traveled after she was last seen.

Multiple sources tell #25Investigates a "hacksaw" and a rug with blood and "human tissue" have been recovered by police investigating disappearance of Ana Walshe from Cohasset, MA. Police searched a trash facility last night in Peadbody, MA. #boston25 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) January 10, 2023

Ana Walshe was reported missing on Jan. 4 by her employer. Brian Walshe is charged with misleading investigators about his wife’s disappearance and is being held on $500,000 bail.

During his arraignment on Monday morning, a prosecutor said a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

Police were seen searching through piles of garbage at a transfer facility in Peabody on Monday evening and a dumpster was removed from an apartment complex in Swampscott.

25 Investigates has also confirmed two trash trucks were taken from a transfer station and a spokesperson for the Southeastern Massachusetts Resource Recovery Facility in West Wareham (SEMASS) confirmed the facility is cooperating with the investigation.

SEMASS is a waste to energy facility that uses “shred-and-burn” technology. It receives trash from all over the greater Boston area.

An investigation into Ana’s disappearance remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

