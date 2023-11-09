Police: Surveillance video showed no evidence of abduction

Nov. 9—Additional investigation and video evidence determined a possible abduction Oct. 29 never occurred, Meadville Police Chief Michael Stefanucci said Wednesday.

The incident in the area of Grove Street and Williamson Road was unfounded, Stefanucci said.

Two clients of French Creek Recovery Center on Williamson Road were outside when they allegedly saw a white four-door sedan drive by them around 6:45 p.m., Stefanucci said. The men reported the vehicle had two men dressed in all black inside the car and a 13- to 14-year-old girl in the back screaming for help.

However, video surveillance evidence obtained by police showed a white sedan drive past the center and stop at Williamson Road and Plateau Drive. Three men did get out of the vehicle for a few minutes and stand around it, the chief said. The video showed one of the clients going up Williamson Road toward the vehicle. However, the video showed there was no female with the men or in the sedan, he added.

The men got back into the vehicle and drove away, the video showed.