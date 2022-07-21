Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in multiple break-ins in Westford

Police are searching for a suspect in several break-ins in Westford.

Police say the person in the video broke into at least four businesses on Littleton Road on Wednesday.

Viewers are asked to look at his “distinctive clothing and the way he walks.”

Businesses along Littleton Road are advised to review their surveillance cameras for any additional footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westford Police Department.

