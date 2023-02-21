Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting Monday night at local distribution plant

Two people were sent to the hospital Monday night, with one pronounced dead as of Tuesday morning, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a distribution plant in Shepherdsville, according to local police.

Shepherdsville Police officials were dispatched on the call at about 9:30 p.m., according to Lt. Col. Jason Paulley. Two people who had been shot were found at the scene at Gordon Food Services and were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, Paulley said Tuesday morning. One was pronounced dead and one remained in critical condition as of Monday night, Paulley added.

Corey Z. Rowland was detained in the Poplar Level Court area 15 to 20 minutes after the shooting, Paulley said. He was arrested by Louisville Metro Police.

Rowland's arrest citation said he attempted to turn himself in right before he was arrested in the parking of his apartment complex. The citation said that Rowland told police he left work early and waited in his car for someone to get off work and then shot them several times after confronting them. The citation said Rowland also said he shot another person because they were friends with the individual he had targeted.

Shepherdsville Police is handling the investigation.

Gordon Food Services was not immediately available for a comment Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated.

