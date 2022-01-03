Police: Suspect arrested in fatal New Year's road rage shooting in Rostraver

Jan. 2—A Rostraver woman was shot to death early New Year's morning in what Rostraver police are calling an act of road rage.

Holly B. Vadella, 59, of Pawnee Drive, was driving home from visiting her mother on New Year's Eve when she was shot once at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Rostraver Road, near the Virginia Drive intersection, Rostraver police said.

Police said the suspect, Anthony Montel Hairston, 26, was following closely behind Vadella's vehicle. Two gunshots were fired into Vadella's vehicle after Hairston's vehicle had passed hers, police said. She was hit with one shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner's office.

An investigation revealed that several vehicles were traveling in the vicinity when the shooting occurred, police said.

Virginia Drive is about one mile from Vadella's home.

Hairston was charged with first degree murder and two counts of illegal possession of firearms, according to court documents. He also was accused of driving on a suspended license.

He was arraigned Sunday before Rostraver District Justice Charles Christner and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail. He faces a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 24 before Christner.

Westmoreland County detectives and state police assisted Rostraver police in the investigation.

