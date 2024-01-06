Police: Suspect arrested after Grandville hit-and-run

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Grandville.

The hit-and-run happened around 4:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Canal Avenue SW and 44th Street SW, according to the Grandville Police Department.

Police say nobody was hurt in the crash.

The suspect left the scene but was later found in Ottawa County and arrested, according to the Grandville Police Department.

