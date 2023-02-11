Police: Suspect arrested after injuring man in Capitol Hill shooting

Seattle police arrested a man after he shot someone in the Capitol Hill neighborhood early Friday.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of East Denny Way just after 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired and someone injured.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his knee. Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel responded and took the man to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim told police he knew the man who shot him, but did not provide details about what led to the shooting.

Police searched for the shooter and found a man matching his description walking near the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue. After receiving more information about the shooter from the victim, police confirmed his identity and arrested him for investigation of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, since he is a convicted felon. The 20-year-old suspect was later booked into the King County Jail.

An SPD K-9 responded to the scene and found two handguns with extended magazines. Police also found spent shell casings near Boylston Avenue East.