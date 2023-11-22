Police: Suspect arrested in Lake Las Vegas homicide

Caroline Bleakley
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police took a suspect into custody in the shooting death of a 54-year-old man whose body was found in the Lake Las Vegas area Monday evening.

According to the Henderson Police Department, Devonta Bowman, 25, is facing charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Bowman was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team, a multi-jurisdictional task force, on Tuesday.

Police were called to Montelago Boulevard at Lake Las Vegas on Monday to investigate suspicious circumstances and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest who died at the scene.

Police did not release any other details.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Recommended Stories