Police: Suspect arrested in Orlando apartment complex shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

The Orlando Police Department said they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Mercy Drive.

The shooting happened at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments around 2:30 p.m.

According to a news release, police received reports of a large group of people fighting and shots fired in the courtyard.

Residents at the apartment also told Channel 9 that this started with a fight.

In a social media video, a woman is thrown to the ground before more people engage in the brawl.

Then, nearly 20 rapid gunshots sent dozens of people running and ducking for cover.

After the shooting, police said they were sent on a car chase that ended nearly two miles away on Duncan Place and Old Winter Garden Road.

They said at least three people were inside the black Impala when they stopped it.

One of them with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital and the others were detained by Orlando police.

Police said three of the people shot in this incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

But the fourth gunshot victim, identified as 22-year-old Macayla Queen Patterson, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Investigators said the suspect, Delray Shundale Duncan Junior, was arrested Friday on charges of attempted homicide and first-degree felony murder related to the shooting.

The police department said this is an open investigation, and anyone with information should call the non-emergency line at 321-235-5300 or contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

