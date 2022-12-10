Police: Suspect arrested in Talent child porn raid may have abused others

Dec. 9—A Jacksonville man whose former Talent home was subject to a child pornography raid nearly 10 months ago was arrested this week on felony charges accusing him of duplicating at least nine separate explicit files depicting child sexual abuse.

Cody Austin Hill, 34, was arrested Wednesday at his workplace in the 4000 block of Crater Lake Avenue on a warrant charging him with nine felony counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse that allege he possessed and duplicated the explicit files on April 30 last year, according to a Thursday news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and a grand jury's indictment filed Nov. 23 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

On Feb. 22, the multiagency Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team — composed of Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Medford police, Grants Pass police and federal agencies — searched Hill's home in the 1600 block of Anderson Creek Road in Talent, according to a news advisory from the sheriff's office.

The case began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators seized multiple digital devices, which were forensically examined by the Southern Oregon High-Tech Crimes Task Force. The search allegedly found Hill to have 24 "child exploitation images."

The Sheriff's Office released Hill's photo Thursday because they said they have reason to believe there may be more victims of Hill's alleged abuse. Anyone who may have information about the suspect is asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 541-774-8333 and reference case No. 21-5045.

Hill was among five suspects arrested in unrelated cases this week in Jackson and Josephine counties by the task force on child pornography.

Also arrested Wednesday were Andrew Gilbert Holstein, 33, of Medford, on 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse; Nicholas Adam Tellin, 41, of Phoenix, on three counts of first-degree encouraging sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse; and Matthew Jay Daniels-Gable, 24, of Grants Pass, on two counts of first-degree encouraging child abuse and two counts of second-degree encouraging child abuse.

The task force also attempted to arrest suspect Brandon Dean Johnson Gilsdorf, 26, at his Gold Hill home on a warrant charging him with 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. Gilsdorf turned himself in Thursday morning at the Jackson County Jail.

