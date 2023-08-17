Police suspect arson after 'suspicious' fire destroys local playground

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a playground in Stonegate Park early Thursday morning as possible arson, Clive officials said in a news release.

Clive police and Urbandale firefighters were dispatched around 1:51 a.m. to Stonegate Park, 15280 Boston Parkway, and found one of the playground's largest structures engulfed in flames, according to a news release. The structure — the playground's main feature that included slides and climbers — was severely damaged and could cost more than $150,000 to replace it.

Other structures on the playground, which sits on the park's northeast side, were not impacted by the fire, Pete De Kock, the city's assistant manager, told the Des Moines Register. Though the playground area is currently closed to the public, other areas of Stonegate Park remain open, including the basketball court, walking trail and miniature golf course.

Officials in the news release called the cause of the fire "suspicious," and the investigation is ongoing.

"We are saddened at the loss of this wonderful community asset and angered at the senselessness of this crime," Clive Police Chief Michael Venema said in the release. "We are working to determine who committed this criminal act so they are held legally and financially responsible.”

Clive officials are looking for the public's help, and those with any information are encouraged to call Clive Police Sgt. Damon Herzog at 515-867-5017.

F. Amanda Tugade covers social justice issues for the Des Moines Register. Email her at ftugade@dmreg.com or follow her on Twitter @writefelissa.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Clive suspects arson as fire destroys Stonegate Park playground