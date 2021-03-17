Police say suspect in Atlanta-area killings had a sex addiction and may have been to the massage parlors before

The Telegraph

As a morale-boosting indication that better days lie ahead for British theatre, there can be few more heartening announcements than this. The Telegraph can exclusively reveal today that Ralph Fiennes will be heading out on the road and treading the boards in the Spring, bringing a new one-man rendition of TS Eliot’s late poetic masterwork Four Quartets to four regional theatres. It’s an inspiring gesture of reaching out to the wider British public, helping to reactivate venues that have been dark for too long. Last week Fiennes, 58, gave me a sneak preview of what’s in store for audiences, at a rehearsal studio in Bethnal Green where he is dressed in navy blue shirt, baggy blue linen trousers and black leather shoes. In contrast to TS Eliot’s remote, school-masterly reading of the four poems, he takes a conversational approach, and even starts doing dainty steps, evoking a quaint rustic dance to the lines from East Coker: “On a summer midnight, you can hear the music/ of the weak pipe and the little drum…” He has known the piece for decades. His mother had it on an LP, and Fiennes tells me he can connect to its moral and spiritual quest. He recorded the poem in 2009, but a year ago he decided to get more intimately acquainted. “During the first lockdown, I went straight to the cottage I rent in Suffolk, and I thought I’d learn them. I would walk about the paths and bridleways where I live, becoming familiar with them.” With its famous opening line, at the start of East Coker, “In my beginning is my end,” Eliot’s poem spoke to him, as it perhaps does to all in mid-life, who can begin to see the end of the road. “I think it speaks to people who are in “the middle way”, he says. “You have a sense of what the poem really means as you get older.” To reinforce the point, he quotes lines from Little Gidding: “The shame of motives late revealed, and the awareness of things ill done and done to others’ harm.” The pandemic, with its suspension of normal activity, life and seemingly time itself, chimed with the work’s melancholy yet reassuring contemplation of the vast patterns of existence. “I felt it very strongly, that sense of being stopped and forced to look back,” he says. Having reflected on the past year, Fiennes, who lives alone (he was previously married to Alex Kingston and lived for many years with Francesca Annis) tells me: “It has been peculiar. It has been weird not to be able to see your relations, not to be close to the people you’d like to be close to.” Of course, Fiennes has been seen on stage since the pandemic (in David Hare’s Beat the Devil at the Bridge, making him the first major name to be attached to indoor, socially distanced performances), but he can’t wait for things to return to normal. He tells me that he has several projects on the go and reveals: “The Scottish play is in my sights.” He says: “Theatre is the essential arena for an actor and we’re all hoping that it will come back, not just with social distancing but so we can sit together in proximity. I think that will be hugely emotional.” The fact is that while Fiennes has had a stellar film career (Schindler’s List, The English Patient, Voldemort in Harry Potter and M in James Bond), he is one of the few A-listers to consistently return to the theatre. He has grown in stature and subtlety since he emerged at the RSC in the 80s, winning plaudits as Henry VI, causing a stir in London and New York in the mid-Nineties as Hamlet and becoming a regular at the National, where he was last seen as Antony. He thrives at tortured outsider figures – Richard II, Coriolanus, Ibsen’s loners, even Oedipus and Shaw’s revolutionary bachelor John Tanner in Man and Superman. He combines unflagging physical presence with quicksilver and introspective alertness.