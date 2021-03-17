Police say suspect in Atlanta-area killings had a sex addiction and may have been to the massage parlors before

Kieran Corcoran,Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·2 min read
robert aaron long
Investigators believe Robert Long is the gunman in the 3 deadly massage parlor shootings in Atlanta. Crisp County Sheriff's Office

  • Police say the 21-year-old who shot people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors had sex addiction.

  • It's too soon to say if the attacks were racially motivated, officials say.

  • The suggested he was "lashing out" over his addiction.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Law enforcement officials investigating the Atlanta area shootings that left eight people dead say the suspect claims to have a sex addiction.

The claim was made at a press conference on Wednesday, the day after the shootings. Six of the victims were Asian women, officials had said.

Robert Aaron Long was arrested in connection to the shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.

The shootings prompted a national response from politicians and others calling the attacks the most recent, and most severe, example of the recent wave of violence against Asian-Americans. Law enforcement at the press conference, though, said that it looks at this point that Long's motive was more likely tied to his sex addiction than race.

Officials said that Long told investigators that he may have been to the massage parlors where the shootings took place before.

Rodney Bryant, chief of the Atlanta Police Department, said that it was not yet possible to say whether the killings were racially motivated, citing how early in the investigative process his officers were.

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said that "the indicators right now are that it might not be" racially motivated. "We believe he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out," he continued.

Reporters asked whether there was any indication that Long previously had sex at the locations.

"We are not about to get into victim blaming, victim shaming," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in response.

Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after a short car chase on the interstate. He was on the way to Florida, where he likely would have attempted another shooting at a porn business, Lance said.

Those who know him, and social media accounts that appear to belong to him, indicate he's a devout Christian and gun fanatic.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia Man Accused of Fatally Shooting 8 People, Including 6 Asian Women, in Spa Shooting Spree

    A Woodstock, Georgia, man is suspected of embarking on arguably one of the most horrific shooting sprees America has seen in recent years. Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of fatally shooting eight people—six of whom were Asian women—after firing shots at two Atlanta massage parlors and a third in Acworth, Ga. Long was captured in Crisp County and was taken into custody after leading police officers on a car chase

  • Georgia shootings leave 8 dead, mostly women of Asian descent, authorities say

    Shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said.

  • Atlanta shootings: Spa shooting victims identified after arrest

    Investigators say the suspect admitted to the attack, but denied that he was motivated by racism.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Pooh Shiesty Surprises Mother With New Home Following Brother's Death

    Pooh Shiesty took to Instagram recently, where he posted a video in which his mother reacts to the brand new home that he purchased for her.

  • Matt Ryan’s restructured deal doesn’t rule out Falcons drafting a QB

    According to Zach Klein of WSB, the Falcons restructured quarterback Matt Ryan's contract, a move that surprised many members of the fan base.

  • Marvelous Marvin Hagler's widow says late husband did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine reaction

    Marvelous Marvin Hagler's widow denounced the rumors that her late husband passed away due to a reaction from the coronavirus vaccine.

  • ‘Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Reveals Husband Ladd Broke His Neck During Crash

    ‘Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond revealed new details about husband Ladd and the injuries he sustained from their accident last week. In a statement on her website, Ree said that Ladd ‘broke his neck in two places’ when two vehicles, driven by him and Ree, collided head-on while driving on their Tulsa ranch. Ladd’s surgery was successful, and he will need to wear a neck brace for several weeks. Ree stated she plans to ‘live in a state of gratitude.’

  • Kaapo Kahkonen with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Arizona Coyotes

    Kaapo Kahkonen (Minnesota Wild) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Arizona Coyotes, 03/16/2021

  • Atlanta shootings suspect may have targeted massage parlors he frequented; too soon to tell if killings were racially motivated, police say

    The suspected gunman who killed eight people, six of who were women of Asian descent, at three spas had previously frequented the businesses.

  • Ree Drummond Says Husband’s Injury Could Have Been ‘Catastrophic’ Following Truck Collision

    Thankfully, Ladd was transferred to Tulsa and had surgery to stabilize one of his fractures.

  • The Latest: Parlor shootings are 6th mass shooting this year

    The shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that killed eight is the sixth mass killing this year in the United States and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton, Ohio, killing that took nine lives. The Tuesday shooting follows a lull during the pandemic in 2020 that had the smallest number mass killings in more than a decade. The database tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

  • Everything We Know About THE BATMAN

    A new Caped Crusader will be returning to cinema screens in 2021. Here's everything we know about Matt Reeves' The Batman so far. The post Everything We Know About THE BATMAN appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured

    Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. The attacks began around 5 p.m., when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Around 5:50 p.m., police in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery in progress, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa.

  • Ralph Fiennes: ‘I can’t understand the vitriol directed at JK Rowling’

    As a morale-boosting indication that better days lie ahead for British theatre, there can be few more heartening announcements than this. The Telegraph can exclusively reveal today that Ralph Fiennes will be heading out on the road and treading the boards in the Spring, bringing a new one-man rendition of TS Eliot’s late poetic masterwork Four Quartets to four regional theatres. It’s an inspiring gesture of reaching out to the wider British public, helping to reactivate venues that have been dark for too long. Last week Fiennes, 58, gave me a sneak preview of what’s in store for audiences, at a rehearsal studio in Bethnal Green where he is dressed in navy blue shirt, baggy blue linen trousers and black leather shoes. In contrast to TS Eliot’s remote, school-masterly reading of the four poems, he takes a conversational approach, and even starts doing dainty steps, evoking a quaint rustic dance to the lines from East Coker: “On a summer midnight, you can hear the music/ of the weak pipe and the little drum…” He has known the piece for decades. His mother had it on an LP, and Fiennes tells me he can connect to its moral and spiritual quest. He recorded the poem in 2009, but a year ago he decided to get more intimately acquainted. “During the first lockdown, I went straight to the cottage I rent in Suffolk, and I thought I’d learn them. I would walk about the paths and bridleways where I live, becoming familiar with them.” With its famous opening line, at the start of East Coker, “In my beginning is my end,” Eliot’s poem spoke to him, as it perhaps does to all in mid-life, who can begin to see the end of the road. “I think it speaks to people who are in “the middle way”, he says. “You have a sense of what the poem really means as you get older.” To reinforce the point, he quotes lines from Little Gidding: “The shame of motives late revealed, and the awareness of things ill done and done to others’ harm.” The pandemic, with its suspension of normal activity, life and seemingly time itself, chimed with the work’s melancholy yet reassuring contemplation of the vast patterns of existence. “I felt it very strongly, that sense of being stopped and forced to look back,” he says. Having reflected on the past year, Fiennes, who lives alone (he was previously married to Alex Kingston and lived for many years with Francesca Annis) tells me: “It has been peculiar. It has been weird not to be able to see your relations, not to be close to the people you’d like to be close to.” Of course, Fiennes has been seen on stage since the pandemic (in David Hare’s Beat the Devil at the Bridge, making him the first major name to be attached to indoor, socially distanced performances), but he can’t wait for things to return to normal. He tells me that he has several projects on the go and reveals: “The Scottish play is in my sights.” He says: “Theatre is the essential arena for an actor and we’re all hoping that it will come back, not just with social distancing but so we can sit together in proximity. I think that will be hugely emotional.” The fact is that while Fiennes has had a stellar film career (Schindler’s List, The English Patient, Voldemort in Harry Potter and M in James Bond), he is one of the few A-listers to consistently return to the theatre. He has grown in stature and subtlety since he emerged at the RSC in the 80s, winning plaudits as Henry VI, causing a stir in London and New York in the mid-Nineties as Hamlet and becoming a regular at the National, where he was last seen as Antony. He thrives at tortured outsider figures – Richard II, Coriolanus, Ibsen’s loners, even Oedipus and Shaw’s revolutionary bachelor John Tanner in Man and Superman. He combines unflagging physical presence with quicksilver and introspective alertness.

  • Atlanta mayor: Asian massage parlor shootings 'a crime against us all'

    President Joe Biden is expected to address the tragedy publicly on Wednesday.

  • EMA Investigating Coagulation Cases After Several European Countries Pause AZN Shot; Findings Expected This Thursday: Reuters

    European Medical Agency (EMA) will release its investigation results on Thursday afternoon into incidents of bleeding, blood clots, and low platelet counts after AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) coronavirus vaccine, reports Reuters. What Happened: EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said there was no indication that the incidents, which she called “very rare”, but that experts were assessing that possibility. “The benefits continue to outweigh the risks, but this is a serious concern and it does need serious and detailed scientific evaluation. This is what we are involved in at the moment,” Cooke told a news conference. Sweden and Latvia suspended the use of the vaccine, bringing more than a dozen EU countries to act since reports first emerged of thromboembolisms, thus increasing the pressure on health experts to clear the air. The EU’s largest members - Germany, France, and Italy - suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine yesterday. Why It Matters: The WHO and EMA had earlier favored AstraZeneca and said there was no proven link. According to some experts, the episodes of blood clots seemed to indicate a connection to the AstraZeneca shot. In Europe’s largest countries, including Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain, AstraZeneca accounted for about 13-15% of shots, with Pfizer-BioNTech making up the majority, according to official data. Slow start due to scarce supply has put Europe’s vaccination campaigns off track. Still, the European Commission expects to receive over 200 million doses of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine in the second quarter, putting the EU on course to meet its targets. While the company’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has hit a bumpy road, it has been working on developing new treatments to prevent and treat coronavirus infections, including COVID-19 combination therapy. AstraZeneca will supply up to 500 thousand extra doses of its experimental AZD7442 to the U.S. The $205 million U.S. extension for these additional antibody doses builds on a contract agreed with government agencies in October for initial supplies of 200,000 doses. The total value of the deal now stands at $726 million for up to 700,000 doses. AZD7442 is being evaluated in late-stage trials. Price Action: AZN shares are trading 2.85% at $50.14 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSuspensions In Europe Will Not Disturb AstraZeneca Vaccine's Global Roll Out: ReportGermany, France Join List Of Countries Suspending AZN's COVID-19 Vaccine; WHO Urges Not To Halt Vaccinations© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden news: Russia ‘tried to back Trump in 2020’, as president to hold first press briefing in 65 days

    Follow the latest as the Biden administration defends its handling of the situation at the US-Mexico border

  • Global stocks steady ahead of Fed meeting

    Wall Street's S&P 500 index ended lower on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities was close to flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve and other central banks meetings this week, where regulators will indicate if they will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery. U.S. stocks retreated late in the session, with the Nasdaq shedding more than a 1% gain, as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up, nipping investor enthusiasm for tech-stocks that are high growth but wary of rising inflation. The U.S. dollar edged up against the euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars as the two-day Fed meeting kept trading from being volatile..

  • Police raid home of former GOP lawmaker who bragged about planting no-party candidate

    Law enforcement officials on Wednesday raided the Palmetto Bay home of former Miami state Sen. Frank Artiles, who is believed to be tied to a state investigation involving a no-party candidate who likely swayed a key Miami-Dade Senate race.