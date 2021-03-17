Police say suspect in Atlanta-area killings had a sex addiction and may have been to the massage parlors before
Police say the 21-year-old who shot people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors had sex addiction.
It's too soon to say if the attacks were racially motivated, officials say.
The suggested he was "lashing out" over his addiction.
Law enforcement officials investigating the Atlanta area shootings that left eight people dead say the suspect claims to have a sex addiction.
The claim was made at a press conference on Wednesday, the day after the shootings. Six of the victims were Asian women, officials had said.
Robert Aaron Long was arrested in connection to the shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.
The shootings prompted a national response from politicians and others calling the attacks the most recent, and most severe, example of the recent wave of violence against Asian-Americans. Law enforcement at the press conference, though, said that it looks at this point that Long's motive was more likely tied to his sex addiction than race.
Officials said that Long told investigators that he may have been to the massage parlors where the shootings took place before.
Rodney Bryant, chief of the Atlanta Police Department, said that it was not yet possible to say whether the killings were racially motivated, citing how early in the investigative process his officers were.
Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said that "the indicators right now are that it might not be" racially motivated. "We believe he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out," he continued.
Reporters asked whether there was any indication that Long previously had sex at the locations.
"We are not about to get into victim blaming, victim shaming," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in response.
Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after a short car chase on the interstate. He was on the way to Florida, where he likely would have attempted another shooting at a porn business, Lance said.
Those who know him, and social media accounts that appear to belong to him, indicate he's a devout Christian and gun fanatic.
Read the original article on Insider