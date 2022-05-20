Police: Suspect attempts to steal ATM from a Lexington bank, leaves behind truck

An unidentified suspect attempted to steal an ATM from a bank in Lexington overnight, police said.

Police responded to an ATM alarm at about 1 a.m. Friday morning from the Truist Bank on Midnight Pass, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that the ATM alarm had been tampered with.

An unoccupied pickup truck with a chain attached to it was found near the bank, police said. Damage was done to the ATM, but the theft was unsuccessful.

The suspect hadn’t been identified as of Friday morning, Truex said. Police were still investigating.