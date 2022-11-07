Police: Suspect who barricaded himself inside home wanted for homicide
Channel 2 Action News has learned details about an incident where a suspect barricaded himself inside a home Saturday evening.
On Nov. 5, police responded to 36 Howell St. after receiving a call about shots being fired during a domestic argument.
When police got to the home they could hear a woman and man arguing inside the apartment. Police announced themselves but the man, Demond Frazier refused to exit the apartment.
After police established a perimeter around the apartment, the woman did exit the apartment. Police said she had visible abrasions.
During the investigation police learned Frazier had multiple warrants out of Atlanta, including a homicide warrant from Marta Police Department.
Eventually, Frazier exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn additional details about Frazier’s homicide warrant.
