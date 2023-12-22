Police: Person flown to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Norwood

One person was flown to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Norwood, officials said.

The officer-involved shooting happened Friday afternoon on Morse Street, according to Norwood Police Chief William Brooks.

Video showed the area near 84 Morse Street roped off with yellow crime tape and a large group of officers and detectives gathered at the scene.

There were no officers injured in the shooting.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Brooks wrote, “Officer-involved shooting Morse Street. No officers hit, suspect being medflighted.”

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear, but Brooks said additional information is “forthcoming.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Officer involved shooting Morse Street. No officers hit, suspect being medflighted. — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) December 22, 2023

Further info forthcoming from DA and NPD. Media stand by. — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) December 22, 2023

Press briefing on OIS at 3 PM outside 90 Morse. — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) December 22, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW