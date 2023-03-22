Police: Suspect brandishes pistol, robs Hingham convenience store

Authorities are investigating after they say a South Shore convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon.

A man walked into Richdale Food Shops on Lincoln Street around 2 p.m. and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk, demanding money, Hingham Police allege. He fled quickly thereafter in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The suspect is described as a 6′0″ tall white man with a beard. He was wearing a New York Yankees hat, a surgical mask, a black jacket with a yellow zipper and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Hingham Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

