ST. CLOUD — A suspect has been arrested in connection to an Oct. 22 shooting that resulted in the death of one and non-fatal injuries of two others.

Deionte Jaewon Parker, 26, has been charged with second degree murder with intent, felony possession of a firearm and second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a Nov. 7 press release from the St. Cloud Police Department.

Parker was arrested on Oct. 27 on an unrelated probation violation and has remained in custody at the Stearns County jail since.

According to the press release, an investigation revealed that there was an altercation at a party at 3:55 a.m. on Oct. 22 in the area of the 700 Block of 6th Avenue South. During that incident, Parker allegedly shot 34-year-old Antonio Carl Harris Jr from Buffalo, who died of his injuries at the scene.

The other two victims, a 52-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were shot, but not critically injured. Both were treated at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.

— Tess Ware is the local editor of The St. Cloud Times. Contact her at tware@stcloudtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: POLICE: Suspect charged in fatal Oct. shooting