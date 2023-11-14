Police: Suspect charged for Kalamazoo man’s death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after the body of a man was found in Kalamazoo Sunday, according to police.

Jason Lawrence, 40, of Kalamazoo, was charged Tuesday with open murder for the death of 62-year-old Heriberto Contreras of Kalamazoo. He was denied bond.

Contreras’ body was found on E Crosstown Parkway at S Pitcher Street around 10:30 Sunday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the area was “commonly frequented by the unhoused.”

KDPS said it was the 21st murder recorded in the city of Kalamazoo this year.

Because detectives are still investigating, they did not release any information about what led up to Contreras’ death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or the P3Tips app.

