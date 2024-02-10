Police: Suspect claimed to know woman’s son before entering her house, sexually assaulting her

Police in Long Beach are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a residential burglary that was later determined to be a sexual assault.

According to a release from the Long Beach Police Department, the assault occurred on Friday morning just after 10:45 a.m. in the area of 3rd Street and Temple Avenue.

“The preliminary investigation indicates an elderly female victim was approached by an unknown male suspect at her home, claiming to know her son,” LBPD said. “The suspect entered the victim’s residence and proceeded to sexually assault the victim.”

The suspect was able to get away before police arrived.

He is described as a 35- to 45-year-old heavy set Hispanic man with a beard who stands between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9 inches tall, authorities said.

His vehicle was described as a dark blue or green 2000 Honda Odyssey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Long Beach Police Department’s Sex Crimes Detail at 562-570-7368.

