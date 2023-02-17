Police: Suspect claims he collects child porn for FBI

Feb. 17—A Zionsville man caught with pornographic images of children as young as age 5 said he was collecting them to help the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to court records.

But police doubted Christopher LaGrange's story and arrested the 35-year-old anyway.

A neighbor claimed in late 2020 that he found "a treasure chest of child pornography" on LaGrange's computer, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday in Boone Superior Court I.

The affidavit laid out the way the videos were found: David McGuigan has fast internet and allowed LaGrange to move his computer into McGuigan's garage during the COVID-19 pandemic for better online game playing. McGuigan also had a computer in the garage and was working alone one day when the power went out. When power resumed, McGuigan saw an odd message on LaGrange's computer, and feeling bad about the power outage, tried to repair LaGrange's corrupt folder.

But McGuigan saw videos and photos of prepubescent children engaged in sex with adults and called police to collect LaGrange's computer from his garage, Boone County Sheriff's Detective Jack Callahan reported.

BCSO Sgt. Leon Golladay discovered artifacts of 834 videos depicting sexual conduct by children younger than 18 that were collected by accounts linked directly to LaGrange, according to the affidavit.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at LaGrange's home and on his electronics and found about 100 additional child pornography files linked to the same accounts used to collect porn on the computer left in his neighbor's garage, BCSO Detective Jason Reynolds reported.

LaGrange claimed he downloaded child pornography to research and report to the FBI and that he'd given the FBI 12 tips, Reynolds reported, noting that LaGrange was unable to provide any information regarding his interactions with the FBI.

LaGrange is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography in connection to images found in 2020 and this month. He was being held in the Boone County Jail as of Thursday.