Police: Suspect committed string of burglaries in Cobb by removing windows, crawling on floors

Jun. 11—An Atlanta man has been charged with more than 25 crimes related to a string of burglaries in Cobb County and other jurisdictions.

Aron Jermaine Major, 47, is accused of breaking into at least a dozen businesses between September 2020 and his arrest on June 1.

Arrest warrants from Cobb, Marietta and Kennesaw police describe a pattern of late-night and early-morning burglaries where the suspect used techniques reminiscent of a heist movie. In several burglaries, security footage showed a suspect removing a windowpane, crawling on floors to avoid motion detectors and replacing the panes after exiting. The panes were removed by cutting rubber or adhesive around the windows, though sometimes the window was shattered in the process.

Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said his agency will be meeting with at least 15 other law enforcement agencies next week, as police believe Major is responsible for a host of burglaries across metro Atlanta. Delk added that a federal agency may be involved but declined to say which agency.

In warrants, police accuse Major of targeting offices within the businesses, raiding safes, cash registers and money drawers. An ATM and a claw game were pried open at one business. The amount of money stolen was sometimes a couple hundred dollars, but in other cases was $1,400 or $3,000. On one occasion, liquor bottles worth nearly $1,000 were stolen.

Police say Major repeatedly wore a black jacket with a "distinct, gray, angular pattern," a backpack with distinctive patches and writing that said "HART," face coverings and gloves. The jacket and backpack were later found in one of Major's cars, a gray Ford Escape that police identified by its license plate, according to police. Also in the car were screwdrivers and pry bars, police said.

Marietta police initiated a traffic stop on June 1 after Major failed to stop at a stop sign on Terrell Mill Road.

Later that day, Cobb Police searched an apartment where Major was staying on Powers Ferry Road. Police found more than 40 cartons of cigarettes stashed "under the mattress, in the closet and under the entertainment center," believed to be stolen. They also found business checks from one of the burglarized businesses.

Major remains in the Cobb County jail and cannot be released because some charges are not bondable. He also has a hold placed on him from Cherokee County. One warrant mentions that similar burglaries have been reported in Woodstock.

Major's 21-year-old son, who has the same name, was arrested June 2 and bonded out on June 3. Major Jr. was accused of tampering with evidence — a warrant says his father called him from jail and asked him to go to the apartment after it was searched to retrieve hidden money and a shotgun that police had not originally found.

The businesses police accuse Major of breaking into are:

Sept. 22, 2020: Wing Cafe and Tap House and Marietta Martial Arts, both on Roswell Road;

Feb. 19/20, 2021: Jason's Deli on Barrett Parkway, The General Bookstore on Chastain Road, Chipotle on Townpark Lane;

Feb. 24: Guston's Grille, Laredo's Mexican Restaurant and Huey Luey's Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar, all on Cobb Parkway;

March 13: Flying Biscuit Cafe and Moe's Southwest Grill on Barrett Parkway, Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Ridenour Boulevard;

March 18: Mellow Mushroom on Powers Ferry Road.