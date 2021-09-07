Police have suspect in criminal mischief cases in Jay, Livermore Falls

Sep. 7—Following a rash of vandalism to a church and several businesses, Jay and Livermore Falls police say they now have suspect.

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Paris Hall were among the targets of criminal mischief early Thursday morning.

No one has been charged as of Tuesday morning.

"The investigation is continuing," Jay police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

The buildings were marked with words, symbols and 666 on their exteriors.

Besides St. Rose and the Parish Hall, Caton said, targets in Jay included Label Shopper, Ski Depot, Sweet Scoops, Subway, Riverside Kwik Stop, LaFleur's Restaurant and Franklin Savings Bank.

Some buildings were spray-painted on the front, back or sides.

Evidence, including DNA and photos, has been collected. Police will contact the Maine Attorney General's Office in regards to the graffiti on the church, Caton said.

In Livermore Falls, according to Officer Keith Masse, a number of building were spray-painted, including Walgreens, Dollar General, Lifeline for ME, H&R Block and vacant business fronts in the Peachey/Central Plaza, Dunkin', Food City building, and Hillside Development.

Police in both towns are looking at the same suspect.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to any of the vandalism is asked to call either Jay Police Department at 207-897-6766 or Livermore Falls Police Department at 207-897-3424.