Police: Suspect dead, officer injured after a shooting at a Lexington hotel

Lexington police have shot and killed a suspect who allegedly shot an officer, the police department said in a release Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a hotel Thursday night, police said. The suspect who was shot was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said. The officer who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police haven’t identified the suspect or any officers involved. More information is expected to be released later Friday morning.

Around 10:43 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Extended Stay America on Tates Creek Road. Police said the suspect fired at officers when they arrived and officers returned fire. One police officer and the suspect were shot, according to police.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the suspect’s name once next of kin is notified.

Kentucky State Police have taken over the investigation, which is a standard procedure in shootings that involve police officers. The state police Critical Incident Response Team has jurisdiction to investigate shootings involving officers across the state.

A Lexington Police officer has been shot while responding to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road. The officer was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. This is an active investigation, expect a heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/UNrtUDjue6 — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) September 9, 2022

This is the second time in a week that Lexington police have shot a suspect. Last Thursday police shot an armed individual who wasn’t complying with verbal commands from officers on Jennifer Road, police said. That suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In March police shot and killed 43-year-old Frederick Clinton Miller after he allegedly fired at officers on Gay Place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.