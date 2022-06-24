Police: Suspect in death of Dayton woman, girl found dead in Alabama

Jun. 24—The suspect in the deaths of a woman and girl found dead in a Dayton house Thursday is deceased, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department confirmed Friday morning the suspect was found dead in Alabama, but could not confirm the suspect's name.

Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, was found dead in a vehicle Thursday in Falkville, Alabama, according to the Associated Press. He reportedly died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Hawes was suspect of killing his girlfriend and a young girl, the Associated Press reported. It is not clear if he was connected to the woman and girl found deceased in Dayton Thursday.

Shortly before noon, officers respond to a house in the 300 block of Burleigh Avenue to check on the residents' wellbeing, Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall said.

Inside, they found the bodies of the woman and girl. Their deaths are under investigation as a double homicide, he said. Their names have not been released at this time and it's not clear if they are related.

"It does appear that a firearm was used in this incident," Hall said.

Homicide detectives were in the process of speaking with potential witnesses Thursday.

Hall asked anyone with information or who saw anything unusual in the area to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or, to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).