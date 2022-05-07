Police suspect dog's death resulted from eating owner's drugs

May 7—Glynn County Police say a large dog suffered terribly before being euthanized last month.

The dog's sickness was possibly the result of eating its owner's stash of drugs and the 21-year-old man's alleged action and inaction in the aftermath, according to a Glynn County police report.

Brandon Richard McIntosh of Glynn County's Touchstone neighborhood was arrested April 15 and charged with cruelty to animals. Police said McIntosh was smoking a joint in a shed when officers returned to his Lettuce Lane residence to arrest him that afternoon.

He left the remains of the joint smoking on the ground as an officer handcuffed him, the report said. McIntosh allegedly asked if he could "hit that joint one more time" before being taken to jail, according to the police report.

McIntosh remained Thursday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held on $681 bond on the cruelty to animals charge, jail records show. He also was charged with an outstanding arrest warrant from county police.

The dog, a large black bulldog or pit mix, was euthanized late in the afternoon on April 15 at a local veterinarian office to prevent further suffering from seizures, according to the police report. The police report indicates that the responding officer suspected the dog may have ingested drugs.

The veterinarian took a blood sample from the dog. The results of the test were unavailable Thursday from the county police department.

When county police officer Jamie Cummings responded to an animal welfare call at a residence on Lettuce Lane at 12:47 p.m. on April 15, the dog was lying "on the ground seizing" as McIntosh allegedly sprayed a stream of water directly into its mouth from a hose, the report said.

"I told him to stop spraying the water in the canine's mouth," Cummings wrote in the report. Cummings said the dog was "experiencing repetitive grand mal seizures" and had "unintentionally ingested water," which hindered its breathing, the report said.

Story continues

Cummings asked McIntosh whether the dog had ingested drugs, the report indicates. "Brandon immediately said he don't know, and that he does not have any drugs," the report said. "While he spoke the dog continued to experience violent grand mal seizures," the report said.

McIntosh allegedly told police the dog showed signs of illness the night before, the report said. He also told police "the dog must have ate something at a friend's house around 6 a.m.," the report said.

Officer Cummings noted that the dog would have shown signs of illness much earlier "if it had ingested drugs at 6 a.m." Cummings also noted that a relative of McIntosh told police that the dog was feeling fine that morning.

Throughout questioning, the dog continued to suffer seizures, the report said. With McIntosh's permission, the dog was turned over to county animal control officers so it could be taken to a vet for treatment. The dog vomited up a large amount of water as animal control officers carried it to a veterinarian's office, the report said.

The vet and assistants quickly administered fluids and medicines, though the dog continued seizing, the police report said. Cummings asked the vet whether the seizing caused the dog to suffer. "The vet did not hesitate in saying, yes," Cumming wrote in the report. The vet gave the dog a sedative "that allowed the dog to stop seizing, and sleep," the police report said.

Brain damage was likely if the dog continued seizing, the vet told officers.

Cummings returned to Lettuce Lane around 3:45 p.m. that day to find McIntosh allegedly smoking a joint, the report said. "I asked him again what drug could have been ingested by the dog so I could inform the vet," Cumming wrote in the report. "Brandon claimed he only smokes marijuana."

At around 5:12 p.m., the vet informed officers that the dog had to be euthanized due to continued seizing upon awakening from the sedative, the police report said.

"After speaking with him about the canine, and further understanding that the canine suffered tremendously as a result of Brandon's act of ignoring signs of physical distress, and his act of spraying a steady stream of water in the dog's face and mouth while seizing, I decided that I would seek a warrant for animal cruelty," Cummings wrote in the report.