Police suspect driver intoxicated when he nearly collided with sheriff’s vehicle in Hesperia

Authorities suspect Leonardo Echea, 36, of Hesperia was intoxicated when he nearly collided with a sheriff's vehicle in Hesperia.

Authorities said a suspected intoxicated driver was arrested after he nearly collided with a sheriff’s vehicle in Hesperia.

Suspect Leonardo Echea, 36, of Hesperia was arrested for the incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 16 near Sherborn Avenue and Fairburn Street.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at about 9:49 p.m., Sgt. Motley was traveling north on I Avenue when a black Mercedes SLK 320, traveling south on the same roadway, veered into the northbound lane and nearly collided head-on with the sergeant's vehicle.

Sgt. Motley activated his lights and sirens and attempted a traffic stop on the Mercedes. The driver, later identified as Echea, failed to yield and a 1.5-mile pursuit began before the driver stopped the vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Sgt. Motley stated that he found Echea was allegedly driving without a valid California driver’s license and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Echea was arrested on suspicion of evading police with disregard for safety, evading police while driving the wrong way, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving under the influence of alcohol over 0.08%, sheriff's officials reported.

He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $435,000, sheriff's booking records show.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia sheriff’s station at 760-947-1500 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Suspected intoxicated driver nearly collides with sheriff’s vehicle