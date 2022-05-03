Police say suspect driving pickup fled after ramming cruiser in Chesterfield

May 3—CHESTERFIELD — Police say the driver of a pickup truck rammed an officer's cruiser Tuesday afternoon before fleeing down Old Chesterfield Road at dangerous speeds, prompting Chesterfield School to shelter in place.

Police responded around 12:40 p.m. to a report of a man and a woman "acting suspiciously" at a business on Route 9 in Spofford, Police Chief Duane Chickering said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. Police soon learned that the suspects' vehicle — a black Chevy Silverado with Massachusetts license plates — was traveling west on Route 9, according to Chickering.

After police located the vehicle, which pulled into the parking lot of another business off Route 9, a woman exited from the passenger's seat as officers approached the vehicle, Chickering said in the release. The release makes no further mention of the woman, what happened to her, or who she was. Chickering could not be reached for comment.

The man driving the pickup ignored police who repeated orders for him to stop as he put the vehicle in reverse, striking the cruiser twice, according to the release, which does not state how severe the damage to the cruiser was.

The pickup then fled across Route 9 and onto Old Chesterfield Road, Chickering said. Police estimated the pickup to be traveling at speeds greater than 70 miles per hour and discontinued the pursuit, the release states. The release does not specify how long police pursued the vehicle before ending the chase.

Because the vehicle was headed toward Chesterfield School, police alerted the students and staff to stay where they were as a precautionary measure, Chickering said. Police later received reports that the vehicle had "somehow" returned to Route 9 and was last seen driving west toward Vermont at a high rate of speed, the release states.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the general public and the incident remains under investigation, Chickering said in the release. Police did not say whether anyone was injured in the incident, but according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid, no ambulances were dispatched to the area in connection with the police pursuit.

An officer reached by phone at the Chesterfield Police Department said no arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the alleged ramming or the subsequent pursuit to contact Officer Derek Jackson or Officer Lance Rouse at 363-4233.

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS