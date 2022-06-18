Police suspect drug deal led to shooting in southwest Lubbock parking lot

Lubbock's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening in the parking lot between the South Plains Mall and Bubba's 33, leaving two people wounded.

The original call for service was received at 9:43 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

One person sustained serious injuries, and initially left the scene in a private vehicle in an attempt to go to an area hospital. After a call was made to LPD Dispatch, he was transported to University Medical Center from CVS at 3402 Slide Rd. The initial investigation indicates the shooting occurred as part of a drug deal. The Major Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing at this time.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police suspect drug deal led shooting in southwest Lubbock parking lot