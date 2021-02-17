Police: Suspect in fatal EC shooting claims self-defense

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.

Feb. 16—EAU CLAIRE — The suspect in Friday's fatal shooting on the city's east side is claiming self-defense, police said.

Selwyn G. Smith told police a gun he was holding went off while he was in a physical altercation with 38-year-old Freddie L. Flowers Jr.

Smith told police he was trying to defend himself but had no intention of shooting Flowers.

Smith, 55, 511 Dodge St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Judge Jon Theisen set a $10,000 cash bail for Smith. Prosecutors were seeking a $100,000 cash bail.

As conditions of bail, Smith cannot leave Wisconsin or possess weapons.

Smith returns to court March 23 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, a mail carrier notified police after hearing what was believed to be three gun shots in the 500 block of Dodge Street.

A police officer found Flowers lying on his back outside of a door at the top of the stairs at 511 1/2 Dodge St. Flowers had a gunshot wound to his forehead and it was clear he was deceased.

A car driven by Smith then pulled into the driveway. A woman was in the vehicle with Smith. Smith placed a small handgun on the hood of the vehicle.

Smith told police he and the woman were in his apartment watching television when there was a knock at the door.

Smith opened the door to find Flowers, who asked if his girlfriend was in the apartment. Smith said Flowers thought Smith was sleeping with his girlfriend.

Smith said he thought he had convinced Flowers that was not the case.

The woman watching TV with Smith was not Flowers' girlfriend.

Flowers left when Smith told him his girlfriend wasn't there. Smith then shut and locked the door.

After Smith sat down, Flowers pounded on the door again and this time kicked it open.

Smith said Flowers punched him after he told him to leave him alone.

Smith said he had a gun in his hand just to scare Flowers and had no intentions of shooting.

"But when he hit me, we started tussling and the gun went off," Smith said. "The guy came to my house, kicked my door in and tried to beat me up. What was I supposed to do? Do I have a right?"

Smith said he saw Flowers fall outside the door after the gun went off.

Smith said the gun belonged to his girlfriend, who was living with him until Thursday.

After the shooting, Smith said he panicked and left the scene with the woman. After driving and talking, Smith and the woman decided the best thing to do was return to the residence and tell police what happened.

The woman said she didn't see what happened. She told police her back was to the door when she heard gunshots.

The woman said Smith was scared. She said she didn't see a gun until they got into the car. The gun was in Smith's lap.

While Smith and the woman were driving around Eau Claire, they stopped at Smith's daughter's residence.

The daughter told police Smith was there for five minutes and didn't say anything about the shooting.

Smith told her daughter and her daughter's family goodbye and that he loved them.

Smith gave his daughter some money, told her he was going away for a while, but did not explain further.

An autopsy determined Flowers' manner of death was homicide and that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Smith was convicted of multiple felony charges in Milwaukee County in January 1989.

If convicted of both charges in the Eau Claire case, Smith could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

