Police: Suspect in fatal Middletown shooting this weekend could be fleeing to Mexico

Rick McCrabb and Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 4—Middletown police are searching for a man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting Saturday night.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Bonita Drive at 9:49 p.m. for a call of shots fired. They found a dead Hispanic male in the driveway, according to police. The name of the deceased hasn't been released.

Police are looking for Tomas Prieto Morales, 52, a Hispanic male possibly driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van license PKW8310 or a white Chevrolet box truck license PKV3129.

Middletown Police Maj. Scott Reeve said Morales lives at the Bonita residence. During the incident, there was a knock on the door, and Morales did not answer.

"It was like they knew there was trouble coming," Reeve said.

Morales went outside, and that is when police say he shot the man found dead. He then fled.

Reeve said Morales talked to family members by phone after the shooting, but he later turned the phone off. He may be fleeing to Mexico, Reeve said. A national "be on the lookout" call has been issued.

Anyone who sees Morales or either vehicle should call 911 or 513-425-7700. Detective Ryan Morgan is leading the investigation, and he can be reached at 513-425-7735.

