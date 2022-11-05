Police: Suspect in fatal shooting 'armed and dangerous'

Nov. 5—Glynn County police are seeking the public's help in locating Rodriguez Lamont Hamilton, who they say is responsible for the shooting late Wednesday night that left a man dead and a woman wounded.

Hamilton is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

He is wanted on charges of malice murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, police said.

At around 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, police said a woman who was driving a silver four-door sedan near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive passed a county patrol officer to get his attention. The woman stopped the vehicle in front of the patrol officer, then exited the vehicle and flagged the officer to stop, a summary report said.

The woman had been shot, as had a man inside her vehicle, the officer discovered. The woman "started screaming the passenger has been shot," the police report said.

The officer rendered first aid to the woman until county fire-rescue medics arrived.

The man inside her vehicle was declared dead at the scene, police said. Police have not released the victim's name.

Before an ambulance crew transferred the wounded woman to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, she was able to give the officer a possible suspect in the shooting, the report indicated.

Police announced Thursday night they were seeking Hamilton in connection with the shooting.

Hamilton is a Black man, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 193 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hamilton's whereabouts is asked to immediately call the county police department at 912-554-3645, or county police detective Varnedoe at 912-554-7561.