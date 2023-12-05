Police: Suspect fires flare gun, makes explosion in Arlington home

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) is investigating a situation where a man discharged a flare gun inside his home.

The situation occurred Monday night in the 800 block of N. Burlington St.

Police attempted to execute a search warrant at the suspect’s home and that’s when he fired several rounds. ACPD said an explosion then occurred at the home. Some officers had minor injuries but did not need to go to a hospital for treatment.

Police were still investigating the explosion as of 8:47 p.m.

