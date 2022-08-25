Police: Suspect flags down unsuspecting driver in Leominster, stabs him with boxcutter

A man is recovering after being stabbed by a suspect who hailed him for help on Thursday night.

Leominster Police say the victim was driving in the area of Marguerite Avenue and Lincoln Terrace around 10:00 p.m. when he was flagged down by a young man. After getting out of his car, authorities say the man pulled out a box cutter and demanded money from the victim.

The suspect then proceeded to stab the victim on the arm and head. The victim was able to get back in his car and flee the scene, eventually driving himself to Leominster Hospital where he called police.

Law enforcement officials say the suspect is described as a 5′10″, 25-year-old black man with a skinny build, short, black, curly hair, sporting a thin beard and goatee. He was last seen wearing black jeans and an olive green t-shirt.

Police are urging the public who live in or frequent the area to remain vigilant and to call 911 if they feel they’ve seen this suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

There was no further information available.

