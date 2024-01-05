Police: Suspect followed man breaking into cars at NE Side apartment complex, killed him

A 19-year-old has been charged with murder after Columbus police said he tried to stop a person breaking into cars, fatally shooting him.

Jevin Campbell told investigators he confronted a man who was breaking into cars at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday at the Trails at Arbor Court apartment complex on Belcher Drive, where Campbell lived, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Columbus police said in the court documents that Campbell followed the man, who has not yet been identified publicly and shot him.

Sgt. Joe Albert said Thursday police received a call around 5 a.m. that morning about gunshots in the area, but officers and residents couldn't find anyone who had been shot. A resident of the apartment complex called the police around 8 a.m. Thursday to say a man was lying in the parking lot and had been shot.

Court records said witnesses identified Campbell as the shooter.

Campbell is currently being held in the Franklin County jail and is expected to have his first court appearance Friday morning.

