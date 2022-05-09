Police suspect foul play after man found deceased with gunshot wound on Jacksonville’s Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near 2500 Jammes Road Monday.

Police responded to an apartment building in the area and found an adult male deceased with a gunshot wound around 3 p.m. The man has not been identified.

Police believe foul play is suspected and the homicide unit is investigating. The State Attorney’s Office is also present, JSO says.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories