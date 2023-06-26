Police: Suspect helped teen deliver fentanyl

Jun. 25—A 30-year-old woman was arrested on a felony drug charge Wednesday after she admitted to authorities she gave a ride to a 15-year-old knowing he was delivering fentanyl-laced pills to a friend across the street from a middle school.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, undercover officers were monitoring Instagram and realized someone on the social media platform was distributing fentanyl-laced oxycodone or M30 pills.

The officers made arrangements to meet up with the 15-year-old at a store on West Clements and watched him and another person get into a car with Ashley Marie Aguilar, the report stated. Aguilar drove both people to the pre-arranged meeting spot across the street and 87 feet away from Ector College Prep Middle School.

During a search of Aguilar's vehicle, officers found two clear bags weighing 2.4 grams of M30 pills, the report stated. They also found a 9 mm handgun.

Aguilar changed her story several times before ultimately admitting the teenager asked her for a ride and she knew he was delivering the pills, the report stated.

Aguilar was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. She remained in the Ector County jail Friday on a $60,000 surety bond.

The boy was referred to juvenile probation for possible charges.