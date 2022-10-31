Police find suspect hidden under mattress in brother's home

Oct. 31—ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of West First Avenue this week on a wanted person call. The homeowner told officers that his brother, Victor Carter, was not inside the residence. Upon further investigation, the homeowner agreed to let officers come inside the home. Officers found Carter hiding under a mattress in one of the bedrooms of the residence.

Carter was arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail on 11 warrants: aggravated assault (7 counts), cruelty to children, probation violation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property in the second degree.