Police suspect homicide after pedestrian dies from hit-and-run injuries

Tucson police say they suspect homicide after two pedestrians were hit in a parking lot March 25.

Police responded to a car accident involving two pedestrians near Speedway and Columbus boulevards. Officer located two victims, an adult male and adult female, in a parking lot when they arrived.

As they investigated, officers determined it was not a pedestrian accident, and the Violent Crimes unit took over, police said.

Police discovered that a confrontation started in the parking lot and a suspect hit the man and woman in a vehicle, then fled on foot, according to police.

The man and woman were taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said. On April 2, one of the victims died. Police identified him as identified as 79-year-old Anthony Ames.

The woman who was hurt and the suspect have not been identified. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 88- CRIME and can remain anonymous.

Reach breaking news intern Jane Florance at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police suspect homicide after pedestrian fatality in hit-and-run