Police: Suspect involving 3 injured juveniles is in custody

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Aug. 17—A suspect believed to be involved in the case of three juveniles suffering gunshot wounds found in a car Saturday night is in custody, according to Decatur police.

Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said neither the identity of the suspect nor the charges have been released. She was unsure if the suspect had been booked into the Morgan County Jail at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A Decatur patrol officer stopped a vehicle driving recklessly in the Point Mallard Drive Southeast area at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle was stopped in the Point Mallard Drive Southeast area at about 8:40 p.m.

Multiple officers arrived on scene and began rendering aid, police said, and Decatur Fire and Rescue, along with multiple ambulances, arrived a short time later.

All three victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of their injuries, and all are expected to recover, Cardenas-Martinez said Monday. Names of the victims are not being released because they are juveniles.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

Recommended Stories