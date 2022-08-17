Police: Suspect involving 3 injured juveniles is in custody

Aug. 17—A suspect believed to be involved in the case of three juveniles suffering gunshot wounds found in a car Saturday night is in custody, according to Decatur police.

Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said neither the identity of the suspect nor the charges have been released. She was unsure if the suspect had been booked into the Morgan County Jail at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A Decatur patrol officer stopped a vehicle driving recklessly in the Point Mallard Drive Southeast area at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple officers arrived on scene and began rendering aid, police said, and Decatur Fire and Rescue, along with multiple ambulances, arrived a short time later.

All three victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of their injuries, and all are expected to recover, Cardenas-Martinez said Monday. Names of the victims are not being released because they are juveniles.

