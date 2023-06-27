Police: Suspect in Jessup fight pointed loaded rifle at woman

Jun. 26—Eric Rollison loaded two .243-caliber rounds into a hunting rifle Saturday night in Jessup during a fight with his girlfriend, borough police said Monday.

"One bullet for you," he told her. "And one for me."

Rollison, 48, of Jessup, is held in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 7 on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Court filings do not indicate he has an attorney.

According to a criminal complaint filed by borough Patrolman Guiseppe Ianni, Rollison was drinking with his cousin by the time Beth McAndrew, who also went drinking, returned home around 7:45 p.m.

The two fought. Police said it turned physical.

During the confrontation, Rollison loaded a hunting rifle and pointed it at her, police said. McAndrew believed he was going to kill her and then himself, police said.

A 911 call reporting domestic violence at their home brought police to 373 Lane St. at 10:54 p.m.

McAndrew, frightened and shaking, ran to meet them. Rollison was detained.

"I'm going to jail for this," he told a police officer.

