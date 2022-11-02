Police: Suspect in Joplin double homicide turns gun on self

Nov. 2—A suspect being sought in the slaying of a man and woman Monday night in Joplin is in critical condition at a local hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Joplin police confirmed in a second news release today that the deaths of Stacy Rush and Eric Stampfli, both 35, are being worked by investigators as a double homicide.

The police statement said that a suspect developed by detectives became involved in an incident early this morning with Newton County sheriff's deputies. Joplin police responded to the scene of the incident to assist, and the suspect apparently shot himself.

Police said the suspect, whose name has not been released pending the filing of charges, is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

The results of autopsies being performed in Springfield this morning on the bodies Rush, of Joplin, and Stampfli, of Grove, Oklahoma, have not been released as yet. They were found deceased Monday night inside a house at 2216 S. Annie Baxter.

