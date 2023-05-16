Police: Suspect in kidnapping attempt outside church on Mother’s Day arrested on unrelated charges

The suspect in an attempted kidnapping of a girl outside of a church on Mother’s Day was arrested on unrelated charges, the Daytona Beach Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said the woman tried to kidnap the 6-year-old girl while she was walking home from Our Lady of Lourdes Church with her mother at about noon Sunday on North Halifax Avenue.

The girl’s mother was able to pull her to safety.

“At this time, we do have a suspect identified and arrested on unrelated charges with no bond,” a police spokeswoman said. “We are awaiting the State Attorney’s Office regarding appropriate charges based on the evidence collected and hope to have further updates as the day proceeds.”

Kelly Granger, the girl’s father, told Channel 9 on Monday that the suspect approached his wife and daughter and “tried to karate chop them while they were holding hands.”

“My heart just dropped, and it’s almost like I just went into tunnel vision,” Granger said. “I wanted to just crawl out of my skin and just go after this individual.”

