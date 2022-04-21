Police: Suspect laughed when describing stomping on defenseless man

Apr. 21—KINGSTON — A man is fighting for his life in a hospital after being knocked unconscious and pummeled in the area of Wyoming Avenue and Market Street Wednesday night.

Police say they arrested Kevin Eugene Perry, 51, of South Welles Street, Kingston, who laughed and smiled when interviewed about attacking James Jones just before 8 p.m., according to court records.

Jones was found nearly unrecognizable, bled from his face that was deformed and gargled on his own blood, court records say.

Police in court records say Jones was diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries with suspected bleeding on the brain.

Perry was arrested when police spotted him walking about a block away near Taco Bell.

Police allege Perry made numerous unsolicited statements that he "knocked a guy out."

During an interview with police, court records say, Perry smiled and gave a laugh when he admitted he "knocked him down" and walked away.

Police said surveillance footage shows Perry and Jones on a sidewalk when Perry suddenly punched Jones who fell to the ground in an unconscious state. Perry continued to punch an unconscious Jones including stomping Jones with his foot, court records say.

Court records say witnesses told police they heard Perry yell, "I'm going to kill that (racial slur)."

Police said Perry has fresh blood spatter on his hands and blood on the bottom of his shoes, according to court records.

Perry was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. He was jailed without bail as Malloy deemed him a threat to the community.