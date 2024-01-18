Police flood subways in search of suspect in NYC stabbing spree
Police have taken a person of interest into custody in connection to a stabbing spree in Queens, sources tell Eyewitness News.
Ron Rivera has spent the last 13 years as a head coach for the Panthers and Commanders
There are two hearings this week in the "Troublemaker" author's lawsuit against the organization she was once a long-time member of. Here's everything we know.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Digital currency can improve the ease of international transactions and help the US dollar remain the world's reserve currency.
Once you understand how credit card interest works, you can take steps to reduce or eliminate those charges and save money.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill recaps a fun night of NBA basketball, discusses rumors about a big trade brewing and tells fans which games to watch this week.
Judge Lewis Kaplan warns former President Donald Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he continues to loudly comment on the testimony being given by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Low-income earners are seeing the strongest wage growth when adjusting for inflation.
One impasse that has been at the center of conversations between Indiana and Toronto regarding Siakam, according to league sources, is the Pacers’ unwillingness to include Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker in a deal.
I'm a huge fan of the Ramcharger and I haven't even driven it yet, but this shouldn't be our first plug-in pickup
DeepMind, the Google AI R&D lab, believes that the key to more capable AI systems might lie in uncovering new ways to solve challenging geometry problems. To that end, DeepMind today unveiled AlphaGeometry -- a system that the lab claims can solve as many geometry problems as the average International Mathematical Olympiad gold medalist. AlphaGeometry, the code for which was open sourced this morning, solves 25 Olympiad geometry problems within the standard time limit, beating the previous state-of-the-art system's 10.
One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.
Commingling finances can be a scary endeavor for people who have decided to share their lives with each other. This was the dilemma Michelle Winterfield experienced when she moved in with her partner a few years prior to getting married. “It’s hard to build a life as an unmarried couple,” Winterfield told TechCrunch.
Wing, the drone-powered delivery company operated by Alphabet, intends to introduce a larger craft capable of towing heavier packages to customers. The news comes on the heels of Walmart's decision to expand its drone deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so it's no wonder Wing is working to upgrade its stock; the outfit is one of the two firms facilitating Walmart's drone delivery effort, alongside Zipline. Walmart said last week that a quarter of the items in its larger Supercenter stores don't meet the current size and weight requirements for delivery by drone.
Night sweats, begone: The breathable Zinus has three layers of gel-infused cushioning to help you doze off in comfort.
Pete Carroll spoke directly with the ownership about coaches when he was at the helm.
Apple will allow U.S. developers to link to outside websites for in-app purchases, according to the company’s updated developer guidelines.
Google’s latest cuts continue the trend of layoffs at tech companies, which shed thousands of jobs in 2023.