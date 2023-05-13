Police: Suspect recorded shooting man multiple times

May 12—An Odessa man was arrested Thursday evening after police said he was recorded shooting a 22-year-old man repeatedly with a rifle.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting shortly before 7 p.m. at an apartment complex on North Dixie.

When they arrived, Salatiel Valenzuela Valenzuela, 24, came out of the apartment with his hands in the air saying "it was self-defense" and they saw another man suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds in the doorway, the report stated.

A third resident of the apartment gave officers a cell phone recording showing Salatiel shouting at the unarmed younger man and firing the rifle several times at him in rapid succession as the woman screamed, the report stated.

The gunshot victim remains in critical condition and needs multiple life-saving surgeries, according to the report.

Valenzuela was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. No bond has yet been set.