Police: Suspect robbed 2 businesses at gunpoint in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking help identifying a suspect who robbed two businesses at gunpoint in Northwest D.C.

The first robbery happened on Jan. 4 just before 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Q St., NW. Police said the suspect entered a business, approached an employee and pulled out a gun. The suspect demanded money from the cash register, but was not able to get any as the establishment is cashless. He took property from the store and fled.

The second robbery happened on Jan 5. at about 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of 37th St., NW. There, MPD said the suspect entered a business and again approached an employee and pulled out a gun. He took money from the cash register and property from the store as he fled the scene.

The suspect was captured on surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

(Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

