Police: Suspect robbed victim outside of Pinnon Meats before fatal shooting

Surveillance photos of a suspect in a shooting outside of Pinnon Meats, 2324 N. Court St., in Rockford.

The Rockford Police Department released new information about a fatal shooting outside of a prominent Rockford business Wednesday.

Police said the suspect, wearing a black mask, gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, robbed the 63-year-old victim of her belongings as she walked down the stairs at the building of Pinnon Meats, 2324 N. Court St.

The victim was shot in the chest during the altercation, police said.

The suspect then drove off in the victim's vehicle which was later found unoccupied in the 2000 block of Douglas Street.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died from her injuries.

Pinnon Meats took to Facebook on Thursday morning saying, "We are temporarily closed for business. Your support is truly appreciated. Thank you."

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

